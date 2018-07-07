Be on alert to prevent outbreak of diseases: CM

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked the District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners across the State to be on high alert in view of chances of spread of communicable diseases, including dengue and malaria this monsoon.

During a video conference held on Friday, Mr. Naidu said that though the vector-borne infections are under control, there are chances of a spike in spread of communicable diseases this monsoon season.

Malaria, dengue cases

Municipal Commissioners should continue to inspect areas in residential and commercial zones and take steps to prevent outbreak of any communicable diseases.

Stating that there has been a 50% rise in malaria cases with West Godavari leading with five cases during June, Mr. Naidu said Guntur has also shown a spike in dengue cases.

Visakhapatnam district has reported 10 cases with many reported from Aruku tribal areas.

Anaemic condition

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the high number of women reported to be anaemic. Data showed that 61% of women in rural areas are anaemic. Mr. Naidu asked the Secretary, Health, Poonam Malakondaiah, to analyse the cases and come up with an action plan. Mr. Naidu also evinced keen interest in setting up of cancer centres across the State. In case there is no availability of land, private buildings could be taken on lease and the centres could be set up in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, he said.