‘Be cautious while taking loan online’

VIJAYAWADA

22 December 2020 20:36 IST

Police to launch special drive as complaints pour in against app-based lenders

Many people, who borrowed loans online, are approaching the police alleging harassment by the micro finance organisers. With the number of victims increasing, the government looked into the issue, and is taking measures to prevent harassment from micro finance app organisers.

“Taking advantage of the financial crisis in the wake of COVID-19 situation for the last few months, micro finance apps offer loans to people. They target the unorganised sector workers and private employees who lost livelihood due to the pandemic,” said a police officer.

A few customers, who borrowed loans online, lined up at the cyber crime police stations. However, police received only a few complaints and took up investigation.

Advertising

Advertising

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said the micro finance apps were being operated from Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and other places from Northern India. Some complaints have come to our notice, he said.

“Most of the victims are women. Police will launch a special drive to prevent harassment by the online app organisers in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Sawang told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Threat calls

“I installed an app a few days ago which offered ₹7,000 loan to me. Immediately, a person spoke in Hindi and asked me to fill the format, which I did. After sometime, ₹5,700 was credited to my account, and after three days the organisers started asking me for repayment. They threatened to send messages and posts to my friends and relatives accusing me as a fraudster. Finally, I paid ₹8,500 in just a week,” said a loanee.

A woman approached the Guntur police to complain about the harassment of app organisers on Monday. Interestingly, the private money lender who offered loan to the woman called at the same time and threatened her. He used highly abusive and insulting language.

“Online apps such as – Cash Wallet, Instant Cash, Quick Money, Star Credit – are luring the private employees. Organisers are collecting Aadhar, bank account numbers, contact phone numbers, email IDs, PAN No., and other details before transferring the amount,” said another victim.

“Police are tracking the phone numbers and making efforts to trace the micro finance app organisers. We request the public not to respond to prank calls, open unknown apps and go for easy money,” a police official investigating the case said.