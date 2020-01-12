Be cautious while going out on vacation, police urge people

The city police urged people to be cautious and take additional protection measures while going out of city during Sankranti holidays.

During the year 2019, the city has witnessed 199 house break-in (HB) cases, including 135 during night. Though the number of cases decreased compared to previous year, the police said cooperation from citizens would further bring down the number of cases.

According to police officials, there are about 120 CCTV cameras which allocated to the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS), but many of them are not used due to lack of requests from public.

Explaining about the measures to be taken, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP- Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao said that people going on vacation can inform the local police station about their absence. He said that the beat constables will keep a regular watch or would fix LHMS cameras if requested. He also said that it is also a good idea to inform about their absence to neighbours and friends asking them to keep a watch over their house. The ACP also added that if there is huge amount of cash, ornaments or valuables, it is better to keep them in bank lockers.

Police said that HBs can occur not just in individual houses or houses situated on the city outskirts, but also in apartments. Very recently, a flat situated in second floor of an apartment building in Seethammadhara was also burgled.

“Burglars are trained in such a way that they could break a lock of house without any noise. Most of them are using dupSlicate keys to open the locks. It is a misconception that HBs cannot occur in apartments,” said Mr. Penta Rao.

Police said that residents must ensure that security in the colonies or apartments are tight. They point out that many HBs occur due to lack of negligent watchmen/security and lack of proper vigilance.

“Watchmen/security guards must make sure that they do not allow strangers who claim to be mechanics, messengers, salespersons into colonies or apartments, especially when houses are locked,” said an Inspector working with the crime wing. He also said that residents must conduct a surprise check on the security guards during the early hours to check their alertness. Mr. Penta Rao said that people can seek the help of police to check the antecedents of their maids or security guards before appointing them.