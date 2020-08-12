Be cautious while carrying out online transactions: experts

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 August 2020 23:22 IST

‘Remove unused apps in cellphones’

Webinars organised by the AP CID as part e-Rakshabandhan to create awareness over various cyber crimes, has been receiving good response in the district. A large number of youth, especially girls, have been taking part in the sessions to learn about growing instances of cyber crimes and how to tackle them.

In a webinar organised on Wednesday, experts from cyber crime department asked the citizens to be more cautious with online transactions. The experts asked to remove unnecessary and unused apps in the mobile phones. They said that unidentified miscreants create fake websites which resemble like bank websites, through which they commit fraud. They also asked the citizens to be aware of fraud messages saying lottery, lucky draw and urged to avoid them.

The cyber experts also cautioned the participants against sharing their e-mail password with strangers. It could be misused by cyber criminals, they added.

Strong password

They also asked the participants to have a strong password with numbers and special characters. They also urged the citizens not to reveal One Time Password (OTP) at any cost. None of the bank officials will call you ever and ask the bank details, they said.

“There has been a rapid use of digital wallet platforms and the users should be very cautious while having online transactions,” they said.

In a recent webinar on “Cyber crimes on children and cyber bullying”, organised by the AP CID, Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao advised parents to keep a tab on the mobile and online activities of their children in view of growing instances of cyber bullying. of children. He also underlined the role of teachers in this regard.

The SP advised parents and senior citizens to make use of the suggestions to be given by cyber experts in the different sessions.