Be careful while discharging duties in COVID wards, former MP urges doctors and medical staff

15 May 2021 17:43 IST

He pays tributes to two doctors who died of virus

Former Parvatipuram MP and Indian Society of Anaesthesiologists-Vizianagaram district president D.V.G. Sankara Rao on Saturday urged doctors, nurses and other medical staff to take maximum personal care while discharging duties in COVID-19 wards. He expressed shock over the demise of former Dean of Maharaja Institute of Medical Sciences Narayana Raju and MIMS professor R.Varaprasad who died of COVID-19 on Friday. Along with other doctors, he paid rich tributes to them and recalled their services.

“Last year, both doctors extended their services in the COVID-19 wards and this time provided assistance to many patients in getting beds and oxygen,” said Dr.Sankara Rao. The association secretary P.S.V. Rama Rao said that guidance of the late doctors had helped many doctors in updating their knowledge.

