Be aware of your rights, consumers told

H. Lajipathi Rai, Chairman of Confederation of AP Consumer Organisations (CAPCO), has called upon consumers to be aware of their right to fair prices to prevent exploitation by traders.

He visited the Madhuravada vegetable market, specially opened to supply vegetables to consumers. He verified the commodity-wise prices exhibited and pulled up a vendor, who failed to display the price of ginger rate board along with other items.

Prof. Lajipathi Rai, a former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University in Srikakulam, said that the consumers were also not sure of the ginger price, which was being sold for more than its actual price of ₹100 per kg.

Consumers should verify the prices on the display boards while making purchases. He regretted that most consumers are not paying any attention to them. He appealed to all the consumers to be conscious of their right of knowing prices and tell fellow consumers of the same.