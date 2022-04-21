Be A.P.’s ambassador to attract investments, Jagan appeals to Kumar Mangalam Birla 

₹2,740-crore caustic soda production unit inaugurated in East Godavari

Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla taking a ride in caustic soda production facility at Balabhadrapuram in East Godavari district on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kumar Mangalam Birla go round the caustic soda production facility at Balabhadrapuram in East Godavari district on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appealed to Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla to be Andhra Pradesh’s ambassador to take the pride of the State all over the country to attract more investment in the industries sector.

Accompanied by Mr. Birla, Mr. Jagan inaugurated Grasim Industries Limited’s Chlor-Alkali manufacturing unit at Balabhadarapuram in Bikkovolu Mandal in East Godavari district.

Grasim Industries Limited is a flagship company of Aditya Birla Group that is investing ₹.2,740 crore in the chlor-alkali project here in the three phases, providing employment to 2,450 persons. In the first phase, ₹1,000 crore has been invested in the project.

“I request Mr. Birla to be Andhra Pradesh’s ambassador to promote the State all over the country to attract more investment in the field of industries. We hope the investment will flow in the area in the other sectors in future”, said Mr. Jagan.

Addressing the gathering after visiting the chemical unit, Mr. Jagan said a captive thermal power plant proposed on the same site here was rejected to allow the caustic soda unit for the safety of the environment and groundwater sources. The Chief Minister announced that the Aditya Birla Group was convinced to offer 75% of employment opportunities for the locals in the unit.

Cases scrapped

Mr. Jagan announced scrapping of cases registered against 131 persons who protested against setting up of the captive thermal power plant here. “The G.O. 131 has been issued on Thursday, scrapping the cases against the 131 protesters”, he added.

Investment

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Birla announced that his group had invested $2 billion across all business portfolios in Andhra Pradesh, providing employment opportunities to over 10,000 people, by the beginning of the financial year 2022-23.

“In the fabric of beautiful State of Andhra Pradesh, our group had invested $2 billion. The investment includes in the industries of cement, textiles, chemicals and retail business,” he said. He said that his Andhra Pradesh-based workforce of nearly 10,000 were an integrated part of his group.

Cement industry

On the investment and turnover in the cement industry, Mr. Birla said that annual production capacity of the two Ultra-tech cement units was around 10 million in the State. In East Godavari district, the caustic soda facility production capacity was 150 tonnes per annum with an export potential to many countries.

Mr. Birla termed the caustic soda production unit here as the ‘Asia’s single largest facility’ and eighth chemical unit of the group in India.

“Andhra Pradesh remains a compelling investment destination. It is indeed an attractive destination with long sea coast, connectivity, high quality and qualified workforce”, said Mr. Birla. On the possibilities for investment, he said: “We are captivated by river Godavari. It is a place known civilization. It has prospects to attract large and significant industries.”