Be alert to possible spike in COVID cases, people told

VIJAYAWADA

30 October 2020 23:00 IST

Candle light rally taken to spread awareness on virus

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Katamaneni Bhaskar, Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz and Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Sreenivasulu exhorted people to be alert to a possible spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and to take necessary precautions in the coming months.

Inaugurating a candle light rally aimed at spreading awareness on COVID here Friday, Mr. Bhaskar said social distancing, wearing face masks and sanitising were crucial in the fight against the disease, which brought the world to its knees.

Mr. Imtiaz said people should not be complacent as the chance of Coronavirus staging a comeback could not yet be ruled out going by the global trends.

Thousands of people took part in the rally which started at Benz Circle and ended at PWD Grounds.

Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha, Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and District Medical and Health Officer M. Suhasini were present.