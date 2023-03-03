Be a partner in Andhra Pradesh’s growth trajectory, Health Minister urges investors

March 03, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Health Minister V. Rajini has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on adopting Information Technology in the healthcare sector to make medical treatment accessible even in the remote areas of the State.

Initiating a discussion on ‘Healthcare and Medical Equipment’ after the inaugural of the two-day Global Investors’ Summit-2023 here on Friday, Ms. Rajini explained the measures being taken by the State government to make healthcare affordable and accessible to the common people.

Under YSR Aarogyasri, over 90% of the people were covered for over 3,250 procedures. The scheme was being operated through a tie-up with 2,200 hospitals in the State.

During the last four years, the infrastructure and healthcare facilities had been improved at government hospitals in the State, and by 2030, the objective was to create state-of-the-art cancer care facilities to attract people from other States also to come for treatment to Andhra Pradesh, she said, and called upon the healthcare service providers and investors in the private sector to be a part of the the growth story of Andhra Pradesh.

Ms. Rajini said the ‘family doctor’ service, launched in the State recently, become a success with over 25,000 people availing of the services.

Principal Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu said the State government was ready to offer prime land to investors setting up specialised healthcare facilities. Post bifurcation of the State, Andhra Pradesh had lost most of the tertiary care hospitals to Hyderabad. “There should be at least three hospital beds for every 1,000 population as per the WHO, and going by this standard, Andhra Pradesh will need at least 90,000 more beds in tertiary care, especially in the areas like cancers and CVDs,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh had the advantage of having more than one doctor per 1,000 population prescribed by the WHO. Similarly, the availability of nurses and ANMs was more than the prescribed WHO standards, he added.

Guru N Reddy, CMD of Continental Hospitals, said while the State government’s proposal to the private hospitals investing in Andhra Pradesh to allocate 50% of beds for Aarogyasri would be feasible when healthcare equipment was provided at a subsidised cost by the government. He also sought skill training to healthcare staff.

Mukesh Tripathi, Director, AIIMS, Mangalagiri, spoke.