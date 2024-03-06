BCs will not believe the promises of TDP-JSP combine, says Minister

March 06, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Wednesday said that the BC Declaration of the TDP-JSP alliance was a replica of the TDP’s 2014 election manifesto.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had failed to fulfill the 142 promises he made for the BCs in the manifesto.

“As many as 10 Ministers in the YSRCP cabinet hail from the Backward Classes. All the 139 BC communities have received due recognition. The first caste census will also be out soon. These are the milestones of the YSRCP term,” he said.

“A whopping ₹1.73 lakh crore has been deposited into the accounts of the BCs through the DBT mode,” he added.

‘Dubious record’

Addressing the media separately, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat said the BCs would not believe in the TDP-JSP declaration given the “dubious record” of Mr. Naidu.

“The TDP has allocated only 18 MLA seats for the BCs who constitute about 50-60% of the population,” he observed.

“Mr. Naidu’s promise that he will allocate ₹1.5 lakh crore for BC welfare will not fetch him votes as the communities have realised how Mr. Naidu ignored their welfare and development when in power,” Mr. Bharat said.