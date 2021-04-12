‘BCs will lose job quota due to PSU privatisation’

SRIKAKULAM

12 April 2021 01:19 IST

All India Backward Classes Federation president Dabbiru Srinivasa Rao has said that the rapid privatisation of public sector units would lead to social injustice and denial of reservation to BCs and other sections.

He was felicitated by Aditya Walkers Club for his services to the backward classes and protection of human rights of victims in various cases.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that more welfare schemes and job opportunities were needed for BCs in the State. Club members Polumahanti Uma Maheswara Rao, Boddepalli Damodara Rao, Budumuru Rajesh, Baggam Srinivas Patnaik and others were present.

