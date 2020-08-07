Andhra Pradesh

BCs oppose merger move

Srikakulam Backward Classes' Association president P. Chandrapati Rao has opined that the district's future will be bleak in case the much-developed Etcherla and Rajam constituencies are merged with Vizianagaram district as proposed.

Along with AICC State general secretary, he submitted a memorandum to Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Sidiri Appala Raju in Palasa on Friday and sought the latter's support for keeping the district intact with same geographical boundaries. "Conversion of the existing Parliament constituencies into new districts would adversely affect the Srikakulam district as Palakonda would also come under the Araku Parliament segment. There is no development in the remaining seven Assembly segments. Against this background, the government should not touch Etcherla and Rajam Assembly constituencies," said Mr. Chandrapati Rao.

Dr. Appala Raju assured them of bringing the issue to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

