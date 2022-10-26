BCs have got their due recognition under YSRCP rule in Andhra Pradesh, says Vijaya Sai Reddy

YSRCP Rajya sabha member V. Vijay Sai Reddy addressing the BC Atmeeya Sabha at Tadepalli near VIjayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP national general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has said that the Backward Classes (BCs) have got their due recognition under his party’s rule Andhra Pradesh.

The party would continue its endeavours to ensure uplift of the BCs, said the YSRCP Rajya Sabha member while interacting with the Ministers, MLAs, MPs, elected and nominated representatives from the communities at the BC Atmeeya Sabha at Tadepalli near here on Wednesday.

Later addressing the media, Mr. Vijaysai Reddy took jibes at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu alleging that Mr. Naidu never tried to uplift the BCs during his Chief Ministerial tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Naidu had written a letter to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad opposing the appointment of BCs as judges. He had threatened Nayee brahmins when they were trying to explain their problems. These incidents speak volumes of his love towards the BCs,” said Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

The TDP government had spent only ₹19,000 crore on BC welfare during its five-year tenure. The YSRCP government has deposited more than ₹2 lakh crore into the accounts of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme in the the last three and a half years, he pointed out.

The YSRCP is taking feedback from 139 castes under the BC category to ensure social justice. As a part of it, a meeting with 225 BC public representatives including the nominated ones was organised. It would act as a core committee. A huge meeting of BCs would be organised in next 10 days. Similarly, district-level meetings would also be held, he said.

Mr. Vijay Sai Reddy said that the YSRCP was committed to passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament.

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, Minsters Ch. Venugopal Krishna, Usha Sri Charan, Jogi Ramesh, G. Jayaram and others were present on the occasion.