BCs hail setting up of corporations

Rally taken out, meeting held thanking Chief Minister

Elected representatives from the ruling party, chairmen and directors of BC Corporation took out a rally and held a meeting thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for setting up 56 BC corporations for every Backward Classes community as promised during elections.

The rally began with garlanding of the statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Police Control Room junction and ended at PWD Grounds.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, P. Anil Kumar, S. Appalanaidu, MLAs Jogi Ramesh, K. Partha Sarathi, Vidadala Rajini, BC leaders and several others took part in the rally and meeting.

They hailed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for ensuring the welfare of the BC community members by setting up separate corporations so that particular communities are taken care of much effectively.

Few of the participants and leaders wore no masks and did not maintain physical distancing during the rally and meeting.