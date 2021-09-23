‘BCCI yet to inform format of India-West Indies T20 match’

ACA prepared to conduct it in the bio-bubble too

Officials of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) have said the proposed T20 match between India and West Indies on February 18, 2022, is on, but they are yet to get confirmation from the BCCI on whether it will be played under bio-bubble conditions or will be open to spectators.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, former India player and ACA Director (cricket operations) Y. Venugopala Rao said the association was prepared for both the formats.

“The ACA was the first to host a bio-bubble coaching camp in the country. Our ground staff and administration are aware of the protocols and standard operating procedures. So it will not be an issue either way,” Mr. Venugopala Rao said.

U-19 matches

Earlier, ACA treasurer S.R. Gopinath Reddy said that the BCCI had allotted three under-19 women group matches to the city, and they would be played in three grounds from September 29.

One match would be played at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA stadium and the other two at the railway stadium and ACA North Zone Academy grounds in Vizianagaram.

Mr. Gopinath Reddy said six teams – Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Baroda, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana – would be participating in the tournament. The Andhra Team had gone to Surat to participate in the group matches, he added.

Mr. Gopinath Reddy said the matches would be played under bio-bubble conditions and that the ACA had made all arrangements for the same.

As per the ACA officials, the BCCI had allotted six tournaments to Andhra Pradesh – women U-19, senior women ODIs and U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy to Visakhapatnam and Col. C.K. Nayudu league matches, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and Col. C.K. Nayudu Knock Out matches to Vijayawada.