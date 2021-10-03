BC Welfare Minister warns Pawan to mind his language

KAKINADA

03 October 2021 00:10 IST

‘JSP chief trying to drive a wedge between communities’

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Saturday alleged that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan was deliberately instigating the youth and members of select communities for gaining political mileage.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna was reacting to Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s observations at a public meeting at Hukumpeta in East Godavari district.

Addressing the media here, the Minister said, “It is unfortunate that Mr. Pawan Kalyan has chosen Gandhi jayanthi to challenge the YSRCP for a political battle. The JSP chief has even asked the YSRCP to choose the mode of the battle.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Pawan Kalyan should change the way he was addressing the public representatives and political parties, the Minister said.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan has given a call to the Kapu, Ontari, and Balija communities to unite and fight against the YSRCP. Such a political ideology is against the spirit of democracy,” Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said.

“The JSP president will be seen as an anti-social element if he does not mend his social behaviour and language through which he is trying to drive a wedge between castes and communities,” Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna warned.

On JSP’s ‘shramadaan’ at Hukumpeta, the Minister said Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s attempt was only to draw public attention.