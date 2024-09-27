ADVERTISEMENT

BC Welfare Minister unveils tourism app built by Class 8 student

Updated - September 27, 2024 06:52 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The app is designed to provide in-depth information about various tourist attractions of Sri Sathya Sai district

The Hindu Bureau

Minister S. Savita launching the tourism mobile app at Gorantla in Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday.

In celebration of World Tourism Day, Minister for BC Welfare S. Savita, on Friday, unveiled a new mobile application, called ‘SSSD Tourism’, developed by Gandham Dheeraj, a Class 8 student of Gorantla Government High School at Sri Sathya Sai district.

The app is designed to provide in-depth information about various tourist attractions of the district, with descriptions in five languages: Telugu, English, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil. The app’s salient features include the ability to display the distances to all the tourist spots on a single screen and route maps to assist visitors in reaching these locations.

Ms. Savita commended Gandham Dheeraj for his accomplishments at such a young age and pledged her support for his future endeavours. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

