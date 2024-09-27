GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BC Welfare Minister unveils tourism app built by Class 8 student

The app is designed to provide in-depth information about various tourist attractions of Sri Sathya Sai district

Published - September 27, 2024 06:50 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

In celebration of World Tourism Day, Minister for BC Welfare S. Savita, on Friday, unveiled a new mobile application, called ‘SSSD Tourism’, developed by Gandham Dheeraj, a Class 8 student of Gorantla Government High School at Sri Sathya Sai district.

The app is designed to provide in-depth information about various tourist attractions of the district, with descriptions in five languages: Telugu, English, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil. The app’s salient features include the ability to display the distances to all the tourist spots on a single screen and route maps to assist visitors in reaching these locations.

Ms. Savita commended Gandham Dheeraj for his accomplishments at such a young age and pledged her support for his future endeavours. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Published - September 27, 2024 06:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.