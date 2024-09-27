BC Welfare Minister unveils tourism app built by Class 8 student

In celebration of World Tourism Day, Minister for BC Welfare S. Savita, on Friday, unveiled a new mobile application, called ‘SSSD Tourism’, developed by Gandham Dheeraj, a Class 8 student of Gorantla Government High School at Sri Sathya Sai district.

The app is designed to provide in-depth information about various tourist attractions of the district, with descriptions in five languages: Telugu, English, Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil. The app’s salient features include the ability to display the distances to all the tourist spots on a single screen and route maps to assist visitors in reaching these locations.

Ms. Savita commended Gandham Dheeraj for his accomplishments at such a young age and pledged her support for his future endeavours. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store.