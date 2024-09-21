BC Welfare Minister S. Savitha condemns Tirumala laddu ‘sacrilege’

Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister, S. Savitha, deplored the disturbing development in Tirumala, stating that the reported use of “animal fat” in the famed laddu prasadam in the temple of Lord Venkateswara had hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees in the country and abroad.

Speaking to the media after participating in the Idhi Manchi Prabutvam program at Somindapalle of Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday, Ms. Savitha said that the State government had taken serious note of the ‘sacrilegious act’ and those responsible would be booked.

“Ever since the NDA government was formed in the State, protecting the sentiments of the Tirumala devotees is being prioritised,” she said, while alleging that the “greed for commissions” was the motive behind the laddu adulteration.