BC Welfare Minister orders inquiry into students’ alleged suicide in Anantapur

BC Welfare Minister S. Savitha has ordered an inquiry into the alleged suicide of Teja, a first-year intermediate student at the Backward Classes Hostel for Boys, which occurred here on Monday night.

While hostel authorities reported that Teja died by hanging, his parents raised suspicions as there were no visible injuries around his neck.

Ms. Savitha visited the family members and the hostel premises, instructing the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and provide a detailed report within two days.

Teja is of the son of farmer Lingamayya hailing from Palavai village of Kalyanadurgam mandal. He was enrolled in the first year of inter-MPC at Anantapur Government Boys Junior College, and residing in the dormitory of the boys hostel.

So far, neither fellow students nor the hostel warden and BC Welfare Department officials have identified any reasons for his alleged suicide. A case has been registered and the cause of death awaits clarification as the postmortem report is pending.

Protests

The news sparked protests from various student associations, demanding a thorough investigation as well as expressing concerns over the lack of attention to the student’s ailing health.

Ms. Savitha along with District Collector Vinod Kumar visited Anantapur Government Hospital, where she examined Teja’s remains and gathered information from students and staff about the circumstances leading up to the tragedy.

Mr. Lingamayya conveyed his doubts about his son’s alleged suicide to the Minister, who assured the grieving family of support and promptly ordered an inquiry. The Collector provided immediate financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to the family for funeral expenses.

