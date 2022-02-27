BC Welfare Minister leads clean and green drive in East Godavari

February 27, 2022

Venu Gopala Krishna along with local youth clears plastic and other waste from Govt. Junior College campus at Ramachandrapuram

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Sunday led a clean and green drive on the Government Junior College campus at Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district. Accompanied by local youth and YSR Congress Party members, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna and his team cleared plastic waste, water bottles, and other waste, and appealed to the locals to keep the college campus clean. The Minister appealed to Ramachandrapuram Municipal chairperson G. Sridevi and YSRCP town convener G. Sridhar to take up initiatives to keep the town clean and green. “I appeal to the residents to keep the town clean and green by actively participating in green drives. Shopping complexes and business establishments should support the ban on plastic use,” he said.



