BC Welfare Minister inspects State-run boys hostel

Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister, S. Savitha, inspected the Government BC Welfare Boys Hostel at Electricity Colony, here on Friday. She expressed concern over the poor sanitation facilities in the kitchen and toilets, and reprimanded the warden.

Ms. Savitha inspected the dormitories, storerooms and enquired about cleanliness and asked the occupants to maintain hygiene. Later, she had dinner with the inmates and enquired about the quality of food being maintained in the hostel mess.

She further interacted with the students about their ambitions and advised them to work hard to achieve their goals.

