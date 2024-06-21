ADVERTISEMENT

BC Welfare Minister inspects State-run boys hostel

Published - June 21, 2024 10:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

BC Welfare Minister S. Savitha checking the quality of food in the Government BC Welfare Hostel for Boys, in Vijayawada on Friday.

Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister, S. Savitha, inspected the Government BC Welfare Boys Hostel at Electricity Colony, here on Friday. She expressed concern over the poor sanitation facilities in the kitchen and toilets, and reprimanded the warden.

Ms. Savitha inspected the dormitories, storerooms and enquired about cleanliness and asked the occupants to maintain hygiene. Later, she had dinner with the inmates and enquired about the quality of food being maintained in the hostel mess.

She further interacted with the students about their ambitions and advised them to work hard to achieve their goals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US