GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BC Welfare Minister inspects State-run boys hostel

Published - June 21, 2024 10:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
BC Welfare Minister S. Savitha checking the quality of food in the Government BC Welfare Hostel for Boys, in Vijayawada on Friday.

BC Welfare Minister S. Savitha checking the quality of food in the Government BC Welfare Hostel for Boys, in Vijayawada on Friday.

Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister, S. Savitha, inspected the Government BC Welfare Boys Hostel at Electricity Colony, here on Friday. She expressed concern over the poor sanitation facilities in the kitchen and toilets, and reprimanded the warden.

Ms. Savitha inspected the dormitories, storerooms and enquired about cleanliness and asked the occupants to maintain hygiene. Later, she had dinner with the inmates and enquired about the quality of food being maintained in the hostel mess.

She further interacted with the students about their ambitions and advised them to work hard to achieve their goals.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.