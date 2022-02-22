BC Welfare Minister condoles Goutham Reddy’s death

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Chelluboina Srinivas Venugopal Krishna and chairpersons of 56 BC welfare and development corporations from 13 districts offered condolences on the demise of IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Monday.

Mr. Venugopala Krishna was at the BC Bhavan at Gollapudi to conduct a review meeting with the chairpersons of the corporations. He offered condolences to the family of Goutham Reddy.

He said that Goutham Reddy had brought laurels to the IT Department with his smart work and that the YSR Congress family had lost a great leader.