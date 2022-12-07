BC welfare is all hype without substance under YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, says BJP leader Purandeswari

December 07, 2022 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP national general secretary D. Purandeswari has demanded that the State government release a White Paper on what it has done for the welfare of the Backward Classes (BCs) during its tenure so far.

Ms. Purandeswari was speaking at a meeting of the party’s Minority Morcha here on Wednesday.

It was N.T. Rama Rao who had really empowered the BCs, she said, and alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had set up corporations for the BCs with much hype but did not provide them funds. “In fact, these corporations have created differences among the BCs,” she added.

Ms. Purandeswari said the BCs, as also the minorities, had been seen as vote bank since Independence. “The BJP-led NDA government has improved their lot by implementing various schemes on a scale that cannot be matched,” she said.

Ms. Purandeswari said it was the BJP that ended the scourge of “triple talaq” for Muslim women, and did many other things that made the lives of minorities better.

She exhorted the cadres to make door-to-door visits and explain the Central government’s poverty alleviation schemes that benefited the minorities.

Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui, national secretary Layaq Ali, State president Sk. Baji, and BJP State secretary N. Ramesh Naidu were among those present.