B.C. Roy remembered on National Doctors’ Day

National Doctors’ Day was organised by various associations across the city on Wednesday.

“The day is celebrated to recognise the contribution of doctors who work relentlessly to save the lives of their patients,” said Dr. P.A. Ramani, president of Indian Medical Association’s Visakhapatnam unit.

“While Doctor’s Day is celebrated by many countries across the world on different days, it is celebrated in India on July 1 to mark the birth and death anniversary of the legendary physician Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who made immense contributions to the cause of the promotion of science. Dr. Roy served as a physician to Mahatma Gandhi and was later elected as the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. After becoming CM, he accorded top priority to the treatment of poor and needy patients,” Dr. Ramani said.

At a function at Andhra Medical College, hailing Dr. Roy as an iconic role model for the doctors’ fraternity in India, Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, principal of Andhra Medical College, urged all doctors to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity.

Dr. T. Nagamani, professor and HOD of OBG, Dr. N. Uma, Professor of OBG, Dr. T. Srinivasa Rao, Superintendent of RCD Hospital, Dr. P.V.S.S. Vijay Babu, Dr. M. Someswara Rao, Dr. L. Siva Kumar and Dr. P. Kranthi attended the celebrations.

Dr. G. Arjuna, Superintendent of King George Hospital (KGH), felicitated Dr. S. Lakshmi Sowjanya, Assistant Professor of General Medicine/Nodal Officer COVID-19 of KGH for her services during the times of COVID-19.

Dr. K.Indira Devi, Deputy Superintendent, Dr. Anji Babu, DCSRMO, Dr. Ch. Sadhana, Dr. M. Vijay Sankar, Dr. H.R.K. Dora and Dr. P. Bindu Madhavi, ARMOs attended.

Praja Arogya Vedika (PAV) and Praja Arogya Protection Committees jointly felicitated Dr. KVV Vijay Kumar, Superintendent of Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD), for motivating the staff and rendering yeomen services to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, they also felicitated doctors who rendered telemedicine service, at a function jointly organised by PAV and Forum for People’s Health, for the people of both Telugu states. Over 200 doctors from both the States had extended their services to over 25,000 people during the lockdown, according to PAV general secretary T. Kameswara Rao.

Dr. Y.L. Narasinga Rao, who extended the telemedicine service from KGH, was felicitated by Dr. G. Arjuna.