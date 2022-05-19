BC outfit opposes selection of Krishnaiah for RS seat

Leaders urge CM to consider local people for the posts

All India Backward Classes Federation Srikakulam district unit president Dabbiru Srinivasa Rao (Vasu) on Thursday urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to do a rethink on the selection of the Rajya Sabha candidates since ‘injustice was meted out’ to local Backward Classes leaders.

He told the media here that BC leaders were surprised with the selection of BC leader R. Krishnaiah from Telangana for the Rajya Sabha post.

He said Mr. Krishnaiah had not objected when the Telangana government had removed Turpu Kapu, Setti Balija, Kalinga, Koppula Velama and other communities from Backward Classes list.

The federation general secretary Boddepalli Damodara Rao, honorary president D.P. Dev and other leaders said that Mr. Krishnaiah’s selection had hurt the sentiments of the BC sections of the North Andhra region. They said a delegation would submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister seeking the selection of local BC leaders for the Rajya Sabha seats.