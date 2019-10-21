BC leaders urged to launch political party

Leaders of various BC organisations said on Sunday that political power alone would help BCs develop in the State and favoured launch of a political party.

They were participating in the BC intellectuals’ brainstorming session here. AP BC Welfare Association president Kesana Shankara Rao inaugurated the session.

Retired High Court Judge Chandra Kumar said that BCs, who constitute about half of the State’s population, could not develop even 72 years after Independence.

Another retired judge Balayogi said that political parties were ignoring the promises they made to the BCs after coming to power, and called upon the leaders to join hands with members of the SC, ST and upper castes to gain political power.

Actor R. Narayanamurthy said injustice was being done to the BCs and asked the leaders to launch a new party to rule the State.

Telangana BC Welfare Association leader J. Srinivas Goud said successive governments gave only subsidies to the BCs, and exhorted the leaders to strengthen the movement.

AP BC Employees’ Association president P. Hanumantha Rao, former MLC Ilapuram Venkaiah, and former Mayor Tadi Sakuntala participated.