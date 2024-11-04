ADVERTISEMENT

BC hostel inmate dies of ‘heart attack’ in Vizianagaram

Published - November 04, 2024 03:14 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

An inmate of the BC hostel, Konatala Shyamala Rao (12), reportedly died of heart attack on Sunday. According to the officials, Shyamala Rao, who hailed from Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district, had breakfast and became unconscious in the hostel. He was shifted to the Government General Hospital, where doctors declared that he was brought dead. Immediately, the officials and the warden informed the parents about the death of their son. The family members demanded an inquiry into the death stating that the boy had never complained of any health issue. Collector B.R. Ambedkar directed the officials to submit a report on the reasons for the boy’s death.

