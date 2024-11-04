BC hostel inmate dies of ‘heart attack’ in Vizianagaram

An inmate of the BC hostel, Konatala Shyamala Rao (12), reportedly died of heart attack on Sunday. According to the officials, Shyamala Rao, who hailed from Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district, had breakfast and became unconscious in the hostel. He was shifted to the Government General Hospital, where doctors declared that he was brought dead. Immediately, the officials and the warden informed the parents about the death of their son. The family members demanded an inquiry into the death stating that the boy had never complained of any health issue. Collector B.R. Ambedkar directed the officials to submit a report on the reasons for the boy’s death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.