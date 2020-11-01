BC Corporations an outcome of Jagan’s padayatra: Minister

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna offering floral tributes to the portrait of Valmiki at the Collectorate in Kakinada on Saturday.

KAKINADA

01 November 2020 00:43 IST

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Saturday stated that the creation of 56 corporations for the upliftment of the Backward Classes of the State was the outcome of the padayatra embarked upon by Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy as the Leader of the Opposition in 2017-18.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna, Kakinada City MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reddy and District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Saturday offered a floral tribute to the portrait of sage Valmiki marking his Jayanti at the Collectorate.

“Women are being encouraged to design plans for the uplift of the backward classes with their active role in the 56 BC Corporations,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna during the Valmiki Jayanthi programme.

Mr. Muralidhar said that the life of Valmiki is a lesson on how education plays a pivotal role, and how it can help achieve one’s goals in life. “Backward classes should choose education as a tool for their uplift,” Mr. Muralidhar said.

District Revenue Officer Ch. Sattibabu and BC Welfare Department Deputy Director K. Mayoori attended the programme.