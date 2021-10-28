BC communities seek caste-wise census in A.P.

‘Quota confined to below 30% even as over 60% of the population belong to the backward classes’

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) for Backward Classes Association on Wednesday urged the Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Commission Chairman Justice A. Shankar Narayana to recommend the government to take up census of BCs.

Vizianagaram BC Samskshema Sangham president Chalumuri Venkata Rao and BC JAC-North Andhra Association convener Golgani Ramesh and other leaders submitted a memorandum to Justice Shankar Narayana who conducted a public hearing at the Collector’s office here over the grievances of various communities.

Mr. Venkata Rao pointed out that even as more than 60% of the population in the State belonged to BCs, the reservation facility was confined to below 30%. “A caste-wise census will help the BCs get more facilities from the government. Reservation should also be provided to the BCs in legislative bodies with the exclusive constituencies,” he said.

Income limit

A.P. Koppula Velama Welfare and Development Corporation chairman Nekkala Naidubabu, A.P. Koppala Velama Association president Gottapu Chinnam Naidu, former MLC Gade Srinivasula Naidu and other leaders urged Jstice Shankar Narayana for inclusion of the community listed in BC-D list now in the BC-A category. They sought enhancement of the creamy layer income limit up to ₹15 lakh .

Vizianagaram Zilla Nagarala Sangham president Sanmuneti Srinivasa Rao urged the commission to accord BC-A status to the community, saying that the current BC-D status was not helping them to get any benefit from the government. “More than 95% of the population of the community fall in the BPL category,” he said.

A.P. Sondikula Samskshema Sangham leader R.B.K. Chowdary and the Association State Secretary B.Rajarao also sought BC-A status for the community. Dalitha Kandra Fishermen Union leader Mandal Mohan Behara also sought BC-A status, saying that other fishermen communities were already in the BC-A list. He demanded that the benefits of the ‘Matyakara Bharosa’ scheme be extended to the community.

A.P. State Chattada Sri Vyshnava BC Welfare Corporation director Dasyam Vamanachari sought inclusion of the community in most backward classes’ category.

Justice Shankar Narayana, commission’s member secretary D. Chandrasekhar Raju, members Avvaru Musalayya, Marakkagiri Krishnappa, Gowtri Venkata Satya Diwakar Pakki took note of the grievances of the delegations of different communities.

Earlier, Collector A. Suryakumari reviewed arrangements for the public hearing. Helpdesks were set up to enable the delegations to meet the commission.