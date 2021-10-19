BC commission begins enumeration exercise

Panel receives representations from communities

Justice A. Sankara Narayana, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Commission for Backward Classes, has said that the enumeration and enlistment programme has been undertaken to enrol the deserving castes and remove inequity.

Speaking at the maiden meeting after its formation here on Monday he said that where Justice Sankara Narayana, along with members M. Krishnappa, Venkata Satya Divakar Pakki, A. Musalaiah and member Secretary D. Chandrasekhar Raju, received applications from community leaders. “Every deserving backward community will get its due,” he said.

Representations were received from Piramalai Kallar Devar, Elava communities for inclusion as BC, while Chattada Srivaishnava, Poosala, Rajaka, Nayee Brahmana, Matsyakara, Kummara, Medari, Viswabrahmana, Perika, Telikula, Batraju, Dhobi Muslim, Dudekula, Atharu Sayibu, Valmiki, Vaddera, Sagara, Pala Ekari, Ekila, Bavasara Kshatriya, Kuraba, Pondara, Keviti and Pamula communities sought recognition as Most Backward Classes (MBC).

The panel was also asked to look into the caste names like ‘Pinjari’, ‘Uppara’ and ‘Pichiguntla’ which were allegedly being used in a derogatory manner. Members from the Dasari community sought revival of the ancient practice of a ‘Dasari’ blowing the conch at the dawn at Tirumala, following which the ‘Sannidhi Golla’ of Yadav community opened the main door of the Lord Venkateswara temple.