‘BC Census will lead to more opportunities’

VIZIANAGARAM

27 November 2021 01:13 IST

Koppula Velama community hails Chief Minister's initiative

Koppula Velama State Corporation chairman Nekkala Naidubabu and Koppula Velama Community Association State president Gottapu Chinnam Naidu on Friday said that the BC census would pave way for justice to the backward classes of society.

Addressing a press meet here on Friday, they welcomed the initiative taken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in urging the Union Government to undertake a caste-wise census across the country.

Mr. Naidu Babu said that population details of the backward classes were collected only in 1931 during the British regime. Mr.Chinnam Naidu said that BCs would get more opportunities and OBC reservation in Central government institutions and offices when absolute population details were available with the government. Former MLC Gade Srinivasulu Naidu said that the Union government should accept the proposal since many other States were also insisting for a caste-wise census in the country.

Earlier, the association leaders elected Mr. Chinnam Naidu as the State president and Korupolu Satya Rao as honorary president. Senior leaders of the community K.K. Swami Naidu and Mukala Appa Rao were elected as general secretaries and Kirla Tata Rao was appointed treasurer. Senior leaders Kunireddy Srinivas, Navudu Ramanababu, Akyana Sriramamurthy and Gunupuru Rama Rao were present.