BC association demands construction of Jyotirao Phule Bhavan in Vizianagaram

April 11, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Backward Classes leaders holding hands at the Jyotirao Phule statue near Vizianagaram Collector’s office on Thursday.

Uttarandhra Backward Classes Association president Muddada Madhu, on Thursday, asked the government to construct BC Bhavan in the name of social reformer Jyotirao Phule, since backward classes did not have such place for regular interaction. He offered floral tributes to Jyotirao Phule and recalled his contribution to the nation, as well as downtrodden sections.

Speaking to media on the occasion, the association reminded that they had requested innumerable times for the construction of BC Bhavan, but the proposal was not considered seriously. He hoped that the new government would take up the proposal and construct the building in the near future. The association leaders Pandranki Venkataramana, Pinninti Suryanarayana, Modili Nagabhusana Rao and others were present.

Andhra Pradesh

