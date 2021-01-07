Bauxite mining will not be allowed in Visakha Agency: Minister

‘Houses will be built for 26,000 poor beneficiaries in 750 acres’

Keeping the environmental concerns in mind, bauxite mining will not be allowed in Visakha Agency, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said, adding that GO No. 97 that was issued to the ban on it would be followed in letter and spirit.

Speaking at the house patta distribution programme at Nadimveedhi village in Paderu mandal on Wednesday, the Minister said that in the event of bifurcation of districts, the Visakha Agency would be carved into a new district and named as A.S.R. Mallu Dora district, after the legendary freedom fighter, who had fought along Alluri Sitharamaraju.

The Minister said that the scenic beauty and cool climate of the tribal areas would be a major attraction. He announced that houses would be constructed for 26,000 poor beneficiaries in 750 acres of land at an estimated cost of ₹46 crore.

Medical college

A medical college is being set up at an estimated cost of ₹500 crore at Paderu, he said.

The Minister explained that he would take the problems being faced by the ‘COVID warriors’ to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Roads and drinking water facilities are being provided at a cost of ₹70 crore in Paderu constituency.

Roads were being constructed at an outlay of ₹550 crore in the remote areas affected by the Left Wing Extremism.

“A view point will be set up on the Paderu Ghat Road and tourist amenities will be developed at Tajangi and Vanjangi villages. Welfare schemes are being implemented in the Agency areas at an estimated cost of ₹125 crore,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Presiding over the meeting, Paderu MLA K. Bhagyalakshmi said that the Chief Minister had seen the problems of women in the tribal areas during his pada yatra and was striving for their empowerment.