Battery scooters given to Tadipatri ward members

Twenty battery scooters were handed over to 20 TDP ward members of Tadipatri municipality as part of the Go Green Tadipatri initiative on Sunday evening.

Municipal Chairperson J.C. Prabhakar Reddy formally launched the Go Green campaign at a public meeting in the park developed on the River Penna bed in the town. Around 1,500 children of all age groups registered with the Go Green Tadipatri Society pledged to plant a sapling and ensure that it grows into a tree.

The society activities would be initially funded by J.C. Prabhakar Reddy’s family, who will also take care of skill development needs of members of all age groups.

Classes on career development and special skill training programmes have been arranged for various age groups.

“The members need not spend a single rupee. All they need to do is just plant a tree and ensure the town turns green,” said Mr. Prabhakar Reddy.