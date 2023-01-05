Battery-operated vehicles to transport devotees to allotted cottages at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh

January 05, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUMALA

In yet another pilgrim-friendly initiative, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made battery-operated vehicles (buggies) available at select sub-enquiry offices in Tirumala. The buggies transport devotees from one location to another free of cost.

The decision comes in response to the repeated pleas from devotees that senior citizens, differently-abled people and families with infants are facing hardships in reaching the cottages allotted to them.

Pilgrims visiting the temple town are provided accommodation in various locations. The enquiry offices which make the allotment, the sub-enquiry offices that provide the cottage keys and the cottages so allotted are in different locations, forcing the pilgrims traverse long distances before checking into their suites.

In an attempt to minimise the hassles, the TTD, in the first phase, has decided to operate two buggies at each allotment counter particularly at GNC, ANC, HVC and SNC areas, mostly opted by common pilgrims.

Even as the TTD has procured eight buggies on a donation basis, it has found it difficult in bringing them into functional mode with heavy shortage of drivers in its transport wing. The TTD deliberated upon the issue with Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Manpower Corporation for engaging drivers who shall work in two shifts.

After discussing the modalities, the TTD has arrived at a conclusion that around 20 drivers were needed additionally for the task, considering 25% extra for weekly off and leave reserves and that the annual expenses would run around ₹49.38 lakhs on a monthly payment of ₹20,576 as wages for each driver including the GST. The TTD board has ratified the decision taken by the authorities concerned.

