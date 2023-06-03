ADVERTISEMENT

Battery cars launched at Srisailam temple

June 03, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy CM and Endowments Minister Kottu Sathyanarayana launching battery-powered vehicles in Srisailam on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Sathyanarayana on Saturday launched five battery-powered vehicles at Srisailam Temple for devotees. Of the five, two had been donated by the Union Bank and the others by individual devotees.

A release from Srisailam Devasthanam said two of these nine-seater vehicles would be used to ferry infirm and elderly devotees from the APSRTC bus station to the PRO’s office in the temple complex. The other three would be used for taking the devotees to the panchamathams surrounding the temple.

The panchamathams are Ghantamatham, Bheemashankaramatham, Vibhuthimatham, Rudhrakshamatham and Sarangadaramatham. The vehicle would take the devotees to two more temples in the vicinity of the main temple. The Deputy Chief Minister inspected the renovation works at the temple and the new gallery being constructed at ₹1 crore.

