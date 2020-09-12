Bastar teak chosen for Antarvedi new chariot

The State government on Saturday selected the teak wood grown in the Bastar forests in Chhattisgarh for the making of the 40-foot-tall new chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district.
The century-old chariot of the temple was destroyed in a fire in the early hours of September 6.
Backward Classes Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna has led a team of officials that selected the wood grown in the Bastar region in the Eastern Ghats, at a depot in Ravulapalem in East Godavari district.
“We have ordered 1,250 cubic feet of the teak wood which has been dried for nearly one year and found suitable for making the chariot,” Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna told The Hindu.
Experienced artisan
A Hyderabad-based sculptor, Ganapathi Acharyulu, has been entrusted with the task of making the new vehicle by February for the annual Kalyanotsavam.
Mr. Ganapathi is credited with the making of nearly 80 temple chariots. It usually takes at least four months to make a chariot.
“The State government is determined to provide the new chariot by February. Special teams have been put on the task within a week of the fire,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.
The State government is spending nearly ₹95 lakh on the new chariot. The earlier one was insured for ₹84 lakh against damage due to fire or earthquake.
According to East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, the insurance company is appraising the damage done to the chariot to arrive at the compensation amount.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath