GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Barring volunteers from disbursing welfare benefits boomeranged on TDP and its allies, claims Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

The row triggered by the TDP-BJP-JSP combine has helped the YSRCP consolidate its vote base, he says; besides strengthening the booth-level committees, two Gruha Sarathis are now working for every 50 families, which hitherto were under one volunteer, he adds

April 12, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is of the view that the row over the volunteer system allegedly raked by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies has helped it consolidate its vote base.

Voters, who are neutral and have second thoughts over casting their votes either for the TDP or the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), have now shifted to the ruling YSRCP, claims its State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

“Barring the ward and village volunteers from disbursing welfare benefits has boomeranged on the TDP. The TDP and its allies have been caught on the wrong foot, and hence are demanding door delivery of pensions. They have even knocked on the door of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The pensioners are up in arms against the TDP and its allies,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy told The Hindu.

Now, the pensioners were worried over the prospects of the Janmabhoomi committees making a come back if the TDP was voted to power, he added.

Before the row over the volunteer system, the YSRCP had to focus its energies on constituencies where a swing of a mere 2-5% was expected. “Now, the electoral prospects in such constituencies has improved. The YSRCP will retain its present strength of 151 seats,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy asserted.

“Why will the YSRCP depend on the volunteers knowing well that the system will come under the Election Commission scanner. The party has also developed the system of Gruha Sarathis. A minimum of two Gruha Sarathis are working for every 50 families in the State, which hitherto were under one volunteer. Similarly, the booth-level committees have been strengthened. At least 10 party workers will be in each booth-level committee,” he said.

The YSRCP leader ridiculed the claims of the TDP-BJP-JSP combine that the volunteers would influence the voters. “They have missed a simple logic. The volunteers have been working for the last more than four to take the welfare schemes to the doorstep of the people. The government has implemented the welfare schemes in saturation mode. Where is the need for volunteers if there are no welfare schemes?” he asked.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy rubbished the “baseless allegations” levelled by the TDP and JSP against the volunteer system.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.