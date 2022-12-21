Barrage across Krishna to come up at Oleru

December 21, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - EDLAPALLI (TSUNDUR MANDAL)

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced construction of a barrage on Krishna river at Oleru and other villages in Battiprolu mandal with an estimated budget of around ₹2,500 crore with a storage capacity of 4.96 tmcft for the benefit of farmers. He was addressing a public meeting here, on the occasion of distributing tabs.

The estimates for the barrage had been completed and tenders would be called in April 2023. Reacting to the requests made by the Vemuru MLA and Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna, the Chief Minister assured them of the barrage.

Mr. Jagan said that the government would do justice to the employees of Jampani Sugar factory, which was closed here. He sanctioned ₹17.6 crore for laying and repairing roads in Vemuru Assembly Constituency, under the PMGSY scheme.

He promised that the government would give pattas to the eligible 3,749 farmers, who had been enjoying the lands located at 10 villages in Bhattiprolu and Kollur mandals, to an extent of 1,811 acres. He announced the introduction of MPC and BiPC classes at the ZP High School at Edlapalli, where the public meeting was conducted.

Minister for Education B. Satyanarayana, District Collector Vijay Krishnan and MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives participated in the meeting, apart from the schoolchildren and parents.