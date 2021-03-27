Andhra Pradesh

Barge-mounted power plant to move out of A.P.

Ready to set sail: The barge-mounted power plant on the Kakinada coast in East Godavari district.  

The exercise of shifting India’s only 220 MW barge-mounted power plant located on the Kakinada coast has commenced. It will be shipped to Turkey through the Kakinada deep-sea port.

The power plant was brought to the Kakinada coast in April 2010 from the Mangalore coast, where it was first commissioned in November 2001.

‘Non-availability of CNG’

Owned by GMR Energy Limited, the plant, developed by the U.S.-based GE Technology, was shut down in 2013 citing lack of availability of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) that was supposedly procured from the D-6 block in the Krishna-Godavari (KG) basin.

“We have already begun the exercise of shifting the country’s only barge-mounted power plant out of the Kakinada coast. The plant will be shipped to Turkey via the Kakinada deep sea port, from where the receiver will plan the transportation until it reaches the destination,” GMR group’s communication officer M. Srimanth Reddy told The Hindu.

The details of the buyer who will commission the ₹600 crore power plant in Turkey have not been shared by the GMR group.

The power plant will be leaving the coast by the end of April.

The GMR group has reportedly witnessed huge losses on the power plant during the three years of its operation.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 10:11:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/barge-mounted-power-plant-to-move-out-of-ap/article34179005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY