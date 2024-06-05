Bargain for SCS before supporting BJP, Sharmila appeals to Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila has appealed to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to extend support to the BJP for forming the government at the Centre only if it agrees to grant the Special Category Status (SCS) and fulfil all other promises made to Andhra Pradesh in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Ms. Sharmila chief congratulated Mr. Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan on the landslide victory of the TDP and JSP in the elections.

She said the Congress respects the people’s verdict, adding that the new government should focus on the development of the State.

“Besides the SCS, the key areas are completion of the Polavaram project, construction of the capital city for the State and creation of job opportunities,” she said, adding that welfare and development should go hand in hand.

Mr. Naidu should set a pre-condition for the SCS and implementation of the projects promised to Andhra Pradesh on the eve of bifurcation for extending his support for formation of the government at the Centre, said Ms. Sharmila.

The Congress would continue to raise its voice for the cause of the people in the State, she added.