Bar licence: HC asks govt. to file counter affidavit

The High Court has ordered the State government to file a counter affidavit explaining on what basis the orders for withdrawal of liquor Bar licence, prior to the expiry of the actual period in the State were issued within a fortnight (December 16). The next hearing will be on December 18.

After hearing multiple petitions filed by representatives of various bars and restaurants in the State, the court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file additional documents supporting their argument by December 10.

Petitioners sought withdrawal of the orders 472 and 473 issued by the government on November 22 according to which all the liquor bar licences would lapse on December 31. The Bar licences are otherwise valid up to a further date and some of the licences are valid up to 2022, the petitioners said.

Meanwhile, the government counsel informed the court that the lottery for new Bars would be postponed from December 7 to a further date.

Hearing separate petitions filed against levy of additional retail excise tax (ARET) on the issue price of liquor, the court reserved its judgment. Petitioners objected to additional tax for Bars.