Bar and restaurant owners in Andhra Pradesh asked to install CCTV cameras
Stick to the rule book and do not sell Non-Duty Paid Liquor, DCP tells them
Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni has appealed to the bar and restaurant owners to install CCTV cameras and run their businesses as per rules.
In a meeting with the managements of bar and restaurants on Wednesday, Mr. Vishal said surveillance cameras should be installed as per Public Safety Act. Mr. Vishal instructed the owners not to sell Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) and not to cause any inconvenience to the locals.
The managements should take all details of the workers before engaging them and maintain parking to avoid traffic congestion. The owners should alert the nearby police if there was any law and order problem in the vicinity, the DCP said.
DCP K. Babu Rao and Additional DCPs M. Sathi Babu and K. Srinivas Rao were present.
