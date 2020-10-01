Bapu Museum gets a new look

Chief Minister inaugurates new, renovated buildings

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the revamped Bapu Museum which now features a brand new museum building and renovated Victoria Memorial building built in 1887. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatama Gandhi outside the memorial building, the same place where Gandhi held a meeting in 1921.

He later visited the buildings along with officials. ‘Impressive collection of artefacts’, writes Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the visitor's book meant for distinguished guests.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Peddireddy Ramachandra Raddy, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Perni Venkataramaiah, Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, K. Kannababu, Sidiri Appalaraju, MLAs, Archaeology and Museums Commissioner G. Vani Mohan, officials and others took part in the programme.

Construction of the new building was proposed in 2011 and it began post 2014 and its completion was delayed due to various issues. It was built at a cost of over ₹8 crore.

The new museum, a two-storey building, will house over 1,500 antiquities including pre, proto and early historical objects, Hindu, Jain and Buddhist sculptures, potteries, plaques and others.

Hi-tech facilities

The museum also has technology-based facilities like immersive projection theatre, augmented reality, virtual reality, digital books and others to learn about the artefacts.

Formerly known as Victoria Jubilee Museum, it was renamed after Bapu, legendary film director, author and cartoonist.