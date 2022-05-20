Andhra Pradesh: Bapatla SP orders departmental action against beat staff

May 20, 2022 20:11 IST

He takes note of lapses in functioning during a surprise inspection

Superintendent of Police (Bapatla) Vakul Jindal conducted surprise checks in Chirala town on Friday.

Mr. Jindal visited the Chirala railway station and inspected the functioning of the beat staff and other officers. The SP instructed GRP staff to monitor deserted areas of the railway station premises regularly and to keep an eye out for any suspicious elements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visiting the Nalla Gandhi Statue Centre at Mukkonam Park, the SP instructed beat staff to carry a lathi and torch light while on their vigils and asked them to conduct vehicle checking regularly. He instructed them to use mobile detection devices to identify repeat offenders by scanning their fingerprints.

He visited the house of a man named Pandaraboina Siva Nageswara Rao in Ganjipalem, who was earlier convicted in a murder case, and enquired about his activities. Noticing lapses in the functioning of the patrolling staff at Mukkonam Park, the SP ordered departmental action against them.

The SP suggested to officers to change the beat schedule of the police personnel daily, and to keep a tab on the activities of suspect-sheeters and rowdy-sheeters. The SP was accompanied by SDPO Chirala P. Sreekanth, DSB Inspector A. Srinivasa Rao, and Chirala I Town Inspector V. Mallikarjuna Rao.