Bapatla, Prakasam Collectors surprise farm workers, try their hand at transplanting of paddy

The Hindu Bureau BAPATLA
September 26, 2022 00:20 IST

Bapatla Collector Vijaya Krishnan and Prakasam Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar trying their hand at transplantation of paddy saplings at Murukondapadu village in Bapatla district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

District Collectors of Bapatla and Prakasam, Vijaya Krishnan and her husband A.S. Dinesh Kumar, took farm workers by surprise by joining them in their work at a field at Murukondapadu village in Bapatla district.

Tucking his dhoti, Mr. Dinesh Kumar quickly got into the groove, and went about the job of transplanting of paddy seedlings, while Ms. Vijaya Krishnan and their children also followed suit, much to the amusement of farm workers. After working for two hours, the family had lunch with them on the bunds.

“We always loved farming. Working with farm workers gave us an experience of a lifetime and helped us to form a special bond with nature. Agriculture is key to sustaining our economy, and farm workers are the backbone of farming,” said Ms. Vijaya Krishnan.

