Bapatla police tightened security across the beaches on the occasion of holy baths of pilgirms on Kaarthika Masam

November 27, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Bapatla district police have arranged special security for the pilgrims visiting beaches on the occasion of Kaarthika Pournami. The additional police forces have been deployed in view of the pilgrims taking holy baths in the Sea on this auspicious occasion, informed Bapatla district Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal in a statement on Monday.

The pilgrims took holy baths on both Sunday and Monday.

He said that the security tightened with 330 police personnel at Suryalanka, Vadarevu, Ramapuram and other areas across the coast of Bay of Bengal were deployed.

On the other hand, the police also deployed professional swimmers to save the people, in case of emergency situations like drowning. The police placed sign boards and arranged red flags at a certain depth on the shore, cautioning the pilgrims not to cross that line while taking bath.

