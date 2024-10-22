Bapatla police solve ₹39 lakh highway robbery, arrest four within 48 hours

In a swift operation, Bapatla district police successfully cracked a high-profile highway robbery, and recovered ₹39 lakh within 48 hours. They arrested four accused involved in the robbery, which took place on October 19 near Korisapadu Flyover on NH-16, targeting a businessman transporting cash to purchase gold in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Superintendent of Police, Tushar Dudi, the victim, Tallam Swaroop Kumar of Guntur, and his driver were ambushed by four unidentified men who forcibly took away ₹39,50,000 from their vehicle and fled in a car. Following the victim’s complaint at the Medarametla Police Station, the police launched an investigation.

The police formed three special teams under the supervision of the DSP of Chirala, Jagadish Naik, and the CI of Addanki Rural, D. Mallikarjuna Rao. Utilising CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, the teams swiftly identified the accused and apprehended them at Medarametla Y-Junction Monday (October 21, 2024).

The accused, identified as Dhanikonda Venkannaswamy, Pagadala Mahesh, A. Tent Karthik, and Pooreti Siva Srinivasa Rao, had a prior criminal record. They targeted vehicles carrying large sums of money for gold purchases.

The SP praised the teams’ efforts, and presented cash rewards to the officers for solving the case. He urged the public to promptly report crimes to ensure swift recovery of stolen assets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.